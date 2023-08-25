Often I am asked if I make up the stories I write here. The answer is, “No, I do not.” My mind is not quite that skewed. I do change names, so don’t be nervous if you recognize yourself.
My friend Vonda called this morning. “Guess what?” she asked breathlessly. My first thought was she needed bat removal from her chimney again. “I’m back in the dating game!”
“Vonda, at our age, there is no ‘game.’ It is called a ‘gamble.’ And your record is very poor.”
Not deterred, she continued, “But that is not all! I am going to Weight Watchers again.” I reminded her that the other times she had joined, all she lost was her dignity.
Vonda chortled, “I weighed this morning and I weighed 196 pounds. Well under 200!”
I pointed out that it was only 4 pounds under. Vonda continued, “That’s not all. I am going to find a new man.”
Now, this was serious panic time! Her history with men could be titled, “How not to pick men.”
I cannot tell you the drama over the years. As we are both past retirement age, the pickings would be slim. And old, very old.
I was exasperated, “Why would you want a man? It took a court order to get rid of the last one. And at 196 pounds, I don’t think finding a man would be a piece of cake, pardon the pun.”
“Will you go to Weight Watchers with me?”
“No, ma’am. I do not enjoy humiliation in front of townspeople. And I am not looking for a man.”
“That’s easy for you to say. You have a man.”
“But, Vonda, I didn’t look for him. He was dropped from Heaven in front of my eyes.”
“Not all of us are so richly blessed and highly favored. So, I am looking now.”
“Vonda,” I implored, “where are you going to look? That butcher at the Pig? The boy behind the counter at Dairy Queen? There is a law against bothering children.”
Vonda replied that I am a negative person and never support her. I have supported every crazy scheme she has come up with since Stewart M. Jones Junior High.
Not to be deterred, Vonda had the bright idea of finding a man at Weight Watchers.
“Now, that’s a plan.” I was laughing by this time. “After Weight Watchers, you guys can go to Sonic and get a Snowball Shake with whipped cream. You both would be asked to leave Weight Watchers for giving them a bad name.”
Later that day, I was out in the 102-degree heat watering my poor dry flowers. Here came Vonda through the back gate. “Get in the car.”
I asked where we were going. She replied, “It will be a surprise.”
I knew better, readers, but I did it anyway. We wound up at the county dump where a three-toothed, red-faced man was working.
“There he is,” simpered Vonda.
“Where, who?” I asked even though I had a sinking feeling I knew the answer.
I told her there is nothing shameful in honest work, but did she really want to date the dump man? I was also informed he trains horses.
“Vonda, you don’t ride horses.”
She replied, “No, but how fun would that be? I am all in.”
I pointed out that she weighs 196 pounds and the horse might not hold up under the duress. I could visualize Mr. Dump and Vonda on some poor horse trotting to Weight Watchers. Looking on the bright side, “Well, at least he works.”
Vonda was indignant. “My last one worked!”
I explained, “Work release is not employment.”
The next day, I steeled myself when the phone rang, and it was Vonda. “All of the shakes at Sonic are $1.99.” I told her she is supposed to be on the Weight Watchers diet while scraping the bottom of the barrel looking for love.
Vonda sounded exasperated. “You know when it gets over 100 degrees, I can’t deal with reality. I will start all of that up in the fall when I don’t sweat so much.”
She left headed to Garcia’s for a donut to keep up her strength from having taken out her trash.
“Now see, Vonda, you could have had someone to take out your trash had you followed up.”
Her mouth was stuffed with sweet pastry, but I managed to understand. “Who needs men when there is doughy goodness.”
Y’all stay cool and remember to leave some water out for strays. Dogs, that is.
P.S.: I thank everyone for every kindness shown to my family and me this past year. It is deeply appreciated.
