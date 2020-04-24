The COVID-19 pandemic is causing challenges throughout the health-care industry, both for patients and providers, and the substance-abuse and addiction treatment fields are no exception.
Among the vulnerable populations the virus is known to have significant effects on are those individuals who smoke or vape, use opioids or have a substance-abuse disorder. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration ecommends online meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous, available at www.aa-intergroup.org; Narcotics Anonymous, available at www.na.org/meetingsearch; We Connect Recovery, available at www.weconnectrecovery.com; and several others. SAMHSA’s full Virtual Recovery Resources document is available on the agency’s web site at www.samhsa.gov/coronavirus.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a Disaster Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
The DMH Helpline will remain staffed at all times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 1-877-210-8513 for information about nearby services or supports. Additional resources for Mississippians are located www.mentalhealthms.com. and www.standupms.org. Additional information and resources are shared regularly on DMH’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.