Volunteers came together on Saturday at The Pinehurst Rathskeller to fill Christmas gift bags for the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter.
Amy Luker, owner of The Pinehurst Rathskeller, said she and her friends chose to do this in support of local women who have gone through similar struggles to show them they are not alone this holiday season.
“We’ve been there, and we know what it’s like,” Luker said. “So we came up with the idea of putting bags together for the women who are living in the shelter. Just necessities that they can carry with them if they move out of the shelter, along with a few tokens of encouragement.”
The DAFS serves victims of domestic violence along with their children and pets in an 11-county area in southeastern Mississippi, including Covington, Forrest, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Perry, Smith and Wayne counties. There are two shelters at undisclosed locations — one in Laurel and one in Hattiesburg — that offer emergency, cost-free living for up to 90 days. The DAFS also offers counseling and other services for victims of domestic violence.
Luker said most women who face these circumstances tend to keep their struggles to themselves, and she believes it is important to show them there are others who have been in their shoes and are eager to lend a hand.
“You don’t really see a lot of success stories from women who have survived domestic abuse. A lot of them don’t even talk about it because they’re afraid of their abuser,” Luker said. “We want them to know that what they’re doing is courageous and that there are people out there who have been through what they’re going through and have come out on the other side.”
For others who are interested in contributing to the DAFS and its cause, Luker says the women who live in the shelter — and their furry friends — are always in need of assistance.
“The director has implemented room at the shelter for pets because statistics show that 80 percent of domestic violence victims will not leave without their pet,” Luker said. “They’re always in need of things like dog food, bowls and leashes.”
Luker added, “They also help these women transition once they leave the shelter, so these women are in need of just about everything. These ladies are in need of a fresh start, and it just feels really nice to have something of your own. They also take monetary donations because, like every other ministry, they have to pay bills, and we want to do everything we can to help them continue to meet the needs of these women and their families.”
