I went outside and enjoyed fresh air early this month for the first time since January. I skipped February.
No, I had Type-A flu. That was a surprise because I knew of no one who had the flu this year. As my symptoms worsened, I returned to the doctor. Along with the flu, I tested positive for COVID.
I had taken a flu shot in October. I had received the first COVID vaccine in January. I had stayed in. I had missed time with my grandchildren. I never left my house without a mask and sanitizer. Still, I had flu and at the same time the dreaded COVID.
I believe four things saved me. The first was Queen Doctor (as I think of her) Diane Bradford. She jumped all over every symptom and gave me detailed instructions. And she listened to me.
The next was everybody’s friend Nikki Walters at the iconic Ward’s Pharmacy in Ellisville. Nikki and her wonderful staff had COVID bags made up she sent me along with the prescriptions. It included a list of other vitamins and things to use.
I kept remembering her words: “Marilyn, you and I have survived so much, this is not going to do you in. We are too mean.” This lifted my spirits.
The third thing that helped was I had already been taking zinc, vitamin D, vitamin C and a few other over-the-counter items that were on the list included with the COVID instructions.
And I went for medical attention at the first sign of a sniffle.
In normal times, never would I have gone to the doctor for sniffles. I would have gone to work and lived my life. This time I was supposed to pick up my two younger grandchildren from school for a few days. In an abundance of caution for their sakes, I went to the doctor.
I was able to start flu meds early and was already on some of the meds needed for COVID when I was diagnosed a few days later.
The fourth thing and most important were prayers and God’s grace.
If you feel unwell, to be safe, go get checked out. We push ourselves and say, "Oh, it’s nothing." But I would have been further along with the illnesses getting a foothold had I not gone sooner than normal.
The only thing worse would have been had I infected anyone else. And I would have done so had I not gone to be checked out. I admit I love my family more than anyone and I went for them. But strangers are someone’s family. Going to be checked out is a small price to ensure no one misses a Christmas or birthday with their loved ones.
The rest of the story, as some of us remember Paul Harvey saying, is that I did not want my adult sons and their families to know while I was sick with COVID. I had everything I needed. Two people who saw to me were sworn to secrecy. My family just knew I had the flu. There was nothing they could have done but worry about COVID.
As soon as I tested negative, I let them know the whole story. Besides, I’m like a dog when sick — let me just go off and leave me be.
As I understand it, everyone’s experience with COVID is different. Some, no matter what they do, pass away. Some test positive and never have a symptom. I fell somewhere in the middle. But no one knows what is ahead. That’s the big worry. I never lost my sense of smell or taste. I know those who still have not regained this after months.
It was my personal experience that COVID was no worse than the flu. Actually, for me, the first week when I only had flu I felt worse than when COVID appeared the following week. We all desperately want our children marching in bands and playing sports. How we’ve missed festivals and parties. We want to see our loved ones in long-term care facilities. Those dear residents have suffered beyond imagining.
I hope if you read this and feel the least bit unwell, you will go to your health-care provider. Not only for your sake, but for everyone else.
Next month, I will be back with stories of people, pets and never-ending home repair. As a matter of fact, the roofers had been expected for months. Guess who showed up the days I was at the peak of this illness? The roofers!
If was like the line from the movie “The Money Pit," where trucks pull up and workmen spill out saying, “We work today!” And they did pound and yell and bang throughout.
I have a new roof, the sun is shining and we are on the winning side of this pandemic. Do your part, friends. We all want a friends and family big Easter with church and egg hunts and hugs.
•
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public and never-ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
