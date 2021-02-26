In the spirit of Mississippi's resiliency and hospitality, Pine Belt Fine Arts Cooperative is hosting its first non-profit fundraiser. Proceeds go toward furthering the impact on the community through civic projects and art education.
Weddings and other social events are being altered to fit the changing times. Some interesting alternatives will be offered. Rather than long guest lists and extravagant amounts of money being spent on weddings, why not cut the guest lists to those who are most important in the lives of the bridal party and splurge on high-quality?
The event is scheduled for April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookside Barn (55 Blackwell Loop in Ellisville). Tickets are $10 and available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/142230195343. There will be a grand-prize drawing for a $2021 Micro-Wedding.
Local artists and craftsmen will provide educational demonstrations of their techniques as well as offering handcrafted alternatives to make any wedding unique. The goal is to show visitors that resourcefulness and creativity far outweigh anything that can be purchased at big-box stores.
Local musicians and food trucks will be present.
For more information, call 601-319-9986 or email sociallyengagedinfo@gmail.com
