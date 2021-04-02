Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee reads a proclamation declaring April 11-17 the Week of the Young Child in the city. The proclamation touted the efforts of Friends of Children, Head Start, the Laurel School District and Nurture Our Future, a new non-profit whose stated mission is to support children from the time of birth to age 10. “Children need a strong early learning foundation to succeed in school and to succeed in life,” Magee said. “The future of the City of Laurel and every other community in this nation depends upon the success of our young children through the coming years.” Nurture Our Future features a “brain bus,” which has been described as a cross between a bookmobile and a mobile playground. It will travel around Jones County offering “developmentally appropriate” playgroups for children 5 and under. Magee concluded: “These organizations are working to promote and inspire high quality early childhood experiences for our city’s youngest citizens, that can provide a foundation of learning and success for children in the City of Laurel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.