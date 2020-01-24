The West Jones High School Key Club won the Kiwanis Maple Syrup Trophy for the most 2019 Kiwanis Club of Laurel Pancake Day ticket sales. WJ members sold a combined 777 tickets, which totaled $4,662. A portion of the ticket sales will go to the West Jones Key Club to assist with club projects. Kiwanis Club of Laurel members said they appreciated the Key Clubs at Laurel Christian, Laurel High, Northeast Jones, South Jones and West Jones for their hard work and ticket sales in support of Kiwanis Pancake Day. From left, West Jones High School co-advisers Melissa Bryant and Wendy Grafton, WJ Key Club members Olicia Thornton, Jason Olson and Lindsey Cole, and Kiwanis member Kelly Lawson.
