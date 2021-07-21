To have an event listed,email Cam Bonelli at reporter@leader-call.com
Friday
Christmas in July open house
Simply Grace Designs, 541 Commerce St., will host its Christmas in July open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event will show the store’s Christmas decor and also have giveaways. Visit facebook.com/simplygracedesign for more information.
Democratic women candidates’ forum
The Jones County Federation of Democratic Women will host a forum 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Laurel Train Depot for candidates running in the Aug. 6 Democratic primary. The forum will feature candidates running in Jones County elections as well as candidates appearing on the statewide ballot. The forum is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Wednesday
Trivia night at 320fifthstreet
Trivia Night at 320fifth street with host Dr. Christy Liverett on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. Teams are allowed up to six members each. Winning team members get 50 percent off next visit to 320 Fifth Street and a special handmade art by Teresa Mackey.
Friday, July 30
County Line at Texas Pitmaster
Texas Pitmaster BBQ, 318 W. 5th St., will host country musicians County Line at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30. The event is free and open to the public.
Saturday, July 31
South Mississippi Toy Fest
The South Mississippi Toy Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Dance Etctera, 2606 Old Bay Springs Road. The festival will feature 15 vendors selling toys and video games, from Nintendo to Marvel.
A special raffle drawing will go towards Fraction Action Children's Charity. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/295590008905887.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.