Thursday, Oct. 28
National First Responders Day
The Veterans Memorial Museum will play host to Nahoula Chapter/National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for a celebration of National First Responders Day from 8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 28. This celebration will consist of a drive-thru with donuts, coffee and juice. Any and all first responders and U.S. military veterans are welcome to stop in for free Garcia donuts, coffee, and juice, (courtesy of NSDAR) to be served by NSDAR members.
This includes all law enforcement, fire department, EMT/paramedics, hospital staff, power company staff, National Guard members, and military veterans. Visitors may also register for a free drawing of a gift certificate from The Knight Butcher in Laurel.
At the conclusion of the celebration, Cindy Rice, regent of Nahoula Chapter/NSDAR will be presenting an American flag to Jimmy Bass, president emeritus of the Veterans Memorial Museum. This flag has been flown over Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. and is being donated in recognition of all local military veterans.
South Mississippi Fair
The South Mississippi Fair will run through Oct. 30 and feature rides, games, food and live music at the Magnolia Center, 1457 Ellisville Blvd. During the week, vendors at the fairgrounds are open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving lunch. More information can be found at somsfair.com.
Live Music at Texas Pitmaster BBQ
Texas Pitmaster BBQ, 318 W. 5th St., will have live music from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
320 hosts Mixology 101: The Martini
320 5th St. bar will host a mixology class from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. The cost of the class is $40, and participants will learn the cocktail’s components, variations and origins. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3155gvB.
Friday, Oct. 29
Historic Guided Walking Tours by LMRA
Join Lauren Rogers Museum of Art Director George Bassi in the museum lobby at 565 N. 5th Ave. for walking tours of Laurel’s Historic District every Friday in October and November. The tours are approximately 1 hour and comfortable walking shoes are suggested. For more information, visit lrma.org.
320 5th St. Halloween Bazaar
The Pine Belt Fine Arts Co-op will present a Halloween Bazaar at 320 5th St. from 9-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. The event is a fundraiser to support local artists and performers and will include a costume contest, pyro-theatrics, flaming hula hoops, batons, fan dance and a fire breather.
Skin Deep tattoos will also raffle a $400 gift certificate. There will be a silent auction, supported by
Lees Coffee and Tea, Be Amazing Paper Co., Skin Deep Tattoo, Freedom Nail Salon, Haus of Juju, Anderson Square Gallery, JC Uncovered, The Red Jasper and Sullivan & Sons.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Halloween Costume Contest at The Candy Shop
The Candy Shop at 325 N. Magnolia St. will host a Halloween Costume Contest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30. Admission is free.
Trick-or-treat
The city of Ellisville set trick-or-treat hours from 4-6 p.m. and the city of Laurel set its hours for 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
