Saturday, Aug. 28
Bumpers Drive-In benefit car show
The Show Up and Show Out Car Show takes place annually during the last week of August at Bumper's Drive-In in Laurel at 1717 W. 10th St. Show Up and Show Out is in memory of Jason Waltman. In addition to cars, there will be live music, burnouts, door-prizes and a raffle. Registration begins at 4 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m. The awards presentation will begin at 8 p.m. The cost to register is $20, spectators are admitted free. Raffle tickets will be three for $5 or sold individually for $2.
Choices Clinic celebrates 25 years with banquet
Join Choices Clinic’s celebration of 25 years at its Fundraising Banquet from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Crosspoint Community Church at 163 Bear Creek Road. Keynote speaker will be JJ Jasper. Food will be provided by JD Q Backyard BBQ. Testimonies of how the Choices ministry has impacted countless lives through the years will also be heard. Register virtually or in person on Choices Clinic’s website at friendsofccl.ms/.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Mississippi Made set for downtown
Head over for a fun day on the lawn of the Laurel Mercantile from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Mississippi Made by Laurel Mercantile Co. Several Mississippi artists and craftsmen will be there showcasing their work. Some #HGTVHomeTown favorites, such as artists Adam Trest, Shauna of Novi Creations, and many more will be there. Live music will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All Mercantile staff, outdoor vendors and guests are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Laurel Gun Show
The Laurel Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Laurel Fairgrounds at 1457 Ellisville Blvd. Additional shows will be Nov. 13-14 in Laurel. The gun show is hosted by Big Pop Gun Shows. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. For more information, visit bigpopgunshows.com or email bigpopfireworks@ gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Loblolly Festival
The Loblolly Festival takes place annually on the first Saturday in October and celebrates Laurel’s heritage as a sawmill town. There is no entrance fee and the festival fills the streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors from several states, artists, crafters and craftsmen set up shop in the streets of downtown Laurel for this one day event. Live music of various genres can be heard throughout the day. Activities for children of all ages abound and range from free art fun to rides and jumps.
