Cal and Coen Cardwell took the lemons that were created by a global pandemic and made a lemonade stand. Cal, 8, left, and Coen, 5, attend Laurel Christian School. They wanted to have a garage sale, but since they don’t have a garage, they came up with the idea for lemonade stand near Euclid Park and had success, selling $32 worth. They planned to possibly add cookies in the future and donate proceeds “to something special in the future.” They are the sons of Andrew and Tia Cardwell of Laurel.
(Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.