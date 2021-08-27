Dear readers, for the past three months, we have relished in the return of Ask Albert Anything — and the questions have been wide-ranging. There is only one problem — where is Albert?
Earlier this month, he called into the home office to say he was feeling light-headed and wanted to rest. Fearing the worst, we told him to take care of his personal business first, then worry about his monthly column, that appears in the Lifestyles section of this newspaper.
We hadn't heard from him in a couple weeks, which is not too odd considering he submits his columns. But on Thursday, we received word that Albert is not only feeling much better, he has been at his summer cabin somewhere in the Tennessee hills for a couple weeks recuperating.
Turns out, Albert had a bad case of the flu — not COVID-19 — but it took a lot out of him. He used his time in the mountains to get better. Because of that, though, his column that normally would appear in this spot will not appear in today's edition.
Fear not, Albert has plenty of questions to answer for next month and will be back healthy as a horse to answer every and any of your questions.
Want to know something about Laurel and Jones County? Want to know who
to bet on to win the college football national championship? Want to know what the best shoes are for walking?
If so, drop Albert a line at albertknowseverything@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.