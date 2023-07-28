South Central Regional Medical Center Intensive Care Unit Director Tyler Whittington received the 2023 Spiro award for “most supportive hospital leadership,” as chosen by the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency.

whittington

Tyler Whittington of South Central Regional Medical Center, right, poses with his leadership awards alongside MORA Development Coordinator Joel Stevens and Sherry Brewer SCRMC VP of clinical and emergency services. (Photo submitted)

The Spero Awards are hosted annually and recognize excellence in the organ donation process in Mississippi.

