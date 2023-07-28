Tyler Whittington of South Central Regional Medical Center, right, poses with his leadership awards alongside MORA Development Coordinator Joel Stevens and Sherry Brewer SCRMC VP of clinical and emergency services. (Photo submitted)
South Central Regional Medical Center Intensive Care Unit Director Tyler Whittington received the 2023 Spiro award for “most supportive hospital leadership,” as chosen by the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency.
The Spero Awards are hosted annually and recognize excellence in the organ donation process in Mississippi.
“Spero” is the latin word for hope. MORA provides hope to countless organ transplant recipients and donor families, and partners with medical professionals throughout Mississippi to make the Donate Life mission possible. SCRMC is proud to be a participating hospital partner, it said in a press release.
Whittington’s nomination cited his excellent leadership and commitment to ensure that all donation referral criteria are met. He is also cited for being available at all hours and for being well-respected by his peers and administration.
