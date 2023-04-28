Cholesterol is not the evil dietary monster, as we have been told for the past 70 years. It is one of the most misunderstood molecules on the planet. Without it, we would not be able to survive. It is found in every cell in our body. Your brain, only 2 percent of your body weight, contains 25 percent of your total body cholesterol. It is essential for proper brain and nervous system development and function. It has many uses in the body. It is the building block of our hormones.
For example, it is the precursor for estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, cortisol and adrenaline. It is the building block of Vitamin D, which not only benefits bone health but also our immune system to fight off infections. Most of the cholesterol or 75 percent, about 800 to 1,200 mg/day, is produced by the body itself, mostly by the liver, but every cell in our body except for the neurons or nerve cells can manufacture cholesterol. Dietary intake of cholesterol accounts for only 25 percent or 300 to 500 mg/day.
How did we arrive at the conclusion that cholesterol, this essential molecule, kills? We have to go back 100 years, when the Russian Pathologist Nicolai Anitchkov fed rabbits a chow high in cholesterol, eggs, meat and full-fat dairy. After sacrificing the animals, he found severe atherosclerosis and cholesterol deposits in their large arteries. But remember, rabbits are herbivores, they eat only plants. And there is the rub — plants do not contain cholesterol, so plant-eaters like rabbits are not set up by mother nature to metabolize cholesterol.
But, as the saying goes, “the shot was heard around the world” and the fight against our centuries-old diet high in cholesterol and saturated fats from animal sources began. It was taken up by numerous doctors and scientists. Among the most outspoken was Ancel Keys from the University of Minnesota. His now famous or infamous study, the Seven Countries study, was published in Circulation in 1970, the main journal of the American Heart Association. It concluded that saturated fat — and, by inference, cholesterol — was predictive of risk for heart disease such as heart attacks. Due to his influence, his so-called Lipid Hypothesis became the “law of the land.” His critics, appropriately, pointed out that, had he analyzed all the 22 countries selected initially, the results would not have supported his Lipid Hypothesis of an association between saturated fat, cholesterol and heart disease.
In 1977, all the dissenting voices to Keys’ hypothesis were silenced, when the United States Senate Committee on Nutrition and Human Needs, under George McGovern, gave the green light to endorse a low-saturated-fat, low-cholesterol diet. The U.S. Department of Agriculture concurred and the “Prudent Diet” was created, with only 30 percent of total calories from fat with no more than 10 percent coming from saturated fat.
This automatically resulted in an increase in the percentage of carbohydrates to 50 percent or greater of total daily caloric intake, since the intake of protein is fixed around 15 to 20 percent. Big Food was delighted. It was then able to use all those bumper crops of wheat, corn and soy to churn out low-fat, low-cholesterol products, high in refined carbohydrates and seed oils such as canola, corn and soybean oils.
According to the narrative at the time, your arteries become clogged like sewer pipes with the excessive intake of saturated fat and cholesterol from animal products. Contrast that to the plant-derived polyunsaturated fats or PUFAs as in canola, corn and soybean oils that do not contain cholesterol. These were found to lower the total cholesterol whereas the saturated fats like butter or lard were raising it.
But you cannot halt the progress of real science forever. It was discovered that there is no such thing as cholesterol molecules freely floating throughout our arteries. Cholesterol is a waxy substance, insoluble in water or, for that matter, in blood. So your body — more specifically the liver, where most of the cholesterol is produced — packages it together with other fats called triglycerides onto protein carriers. The Greek noun for fat is “lipos,” therefore lipoproteins or fat carrying proteins. One of these lipoproteins is the Low Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol or LDL-C, also referred to as bad cholesterol.
However, all of the LDL-C cholesterol is not bad. If your LDL-C consists mostly of large, fluffy type particles also called pattern A, you have nothing to fear, even if your LDL-C is high, above 130 mg percent or greater. The LDL-C type A lipoproteins can be compared to a shuttle bus ferrying the cholesterol away from the liver to all the organs and hormone-producing glands, where it is needed for the production of hormones and necessary cell wall repairs. Due to its large size, this LDL-C cholesterol cannot cross into the artery wall. LDL-C cholesterol, however, does become harmful when it gets oxidized and circulates as small, dense LDL-C or pattern B particles. These oxidized pattern B LDL-C particles do major damage to the endothelial cells lining the artery walls. Disruption of these cells leads to gaps, giving rise to the formation of micro clots. When this injury occurs repeatedly over the months and years, the clots eventually turn into plaque, resulting in atherosclerosis or hardening of the arteries.
The High Density Cholesterol or HDL-C, also called good cholesterol, on the other hand, picks up cholesterol and returns it to the liver for recycling. You can compare it to a roto-rooter sweeping through your arteries. So more HDL-C is desirable and considered healthy whereas a low HDL-C poses an increased risk for heart disease. Normal values are 40 mg percent or greater in men and 50 mg percent or greater in women; however, values above 60 mg percent or greater confer even more benefit.
All this was not known at the time Key’s Lipid Hypothesis was first introduced. It turned out that the Prudent Diet, with its emphasis on polyunsaturated fats, such as canola, corn and soybean oils replacing the saturated fats, did a great job oxidizing the LDL-C, the law of unintended consequences. It was not the dietary intake of cholesterol — as in eggs and animal products or the saturated fat content in full-fat dairy like milk, butter or cheese — that caused the oxidation of the LDL-C. Oxidation occurs when these polyunsaturated fats are subjected to high heat resulting in aldehydes and reactive oxygen species, as in French fries and most processed foods.
So, how can you tell if you are at risk for heart disease? You can get a reliable estimate of your oxidized LDL-C by calculating the Total Cholesterol/HDL-C or Chol/HDL ratio from the fasting cholesterol panel your doctor has ordered as follows:
Example 1: total cholesterol 230 mg percent divided by the HDL-C of 80mg percent results in a ratio of 2.8.
Example 2: total cholesterol of 160 mg percent divided by the HDL-C of 35 mg results in a ratio of 4.5.
A normal Chol/HDL-C ratio is 3.0 or less, whereas a ratio above 4.0 is abnormal.
In Example 1, both the total cholesterol of 230 mg percent and the LDL-C number of 152 mg percent are considered high. Current guidelines for the LDL-C give 100 mg percent as the upper normal limit, with 70 mg percent or lower if you are at high risk for heart disease. However, the Chol/HDL-C ratio of 2.8 or less than 3.0 assures you of having mostly large, fluffy pattern A lipoprotein particles conferring low cardiovascular risk.
In Example 2, both the total cholesterol of 160 mg percent and the total LDL-C number of 70 mg percent are in the optimal range according to the guidelines, but give you and your doctor a false assurance that everything is ok, when it is not.
LDL-C alone, therefore, gives you inaccurate information since it does not distinguish between benign pattern A LDL-C and damaging, small, dense pattern B LDL-C, the latter putting you at increased risk from heart disease.
Neither does the total serum cholesterol, where 200 mg percent or greater is considered abnormal.
That high serum cholesterol does not cause heart disease was already evident from the famous Framingham Heart Study started in 1948 on 5,000 individuals, which is ongoing to this day in Framingham, Mass.
The consensus: cardiovascular mortality is much lower in individuals with high serum cholesterol levels and over 50 percent of heart attacks occur in people with a total serum cholesterol of less than 200 mg percent.
Still not convinced? Take a look at the results of The Lyon Diet Heart Study from the 1990s, where 605 men and women were selected to study the effect of diet on the progression of heart disease. All were heart attack survivors and were at high risk to have another one. They all had high cholesterol, ate junk food, did not exercise and smoked. They were divided into two groups, with the first group counseled to eat a Mediterranean diet with healthy fats such as olive oil, nuts, fresh fruit and veggies as well as whole grains, legumes and seafood. The control group ate the prudent, low-fat, low-cholesterol diet.
Want to know the results? A 75 percent reduction in death from heart attacks in the group on the Mediterranean diet, but no change in their serum cholesterol levels. The control group on the prudent, low-fat, low-cholesterol diet, in contrast, continued having heart attacks and were dying from it. No other study using cholesterol-lowering drugs before or after had such an impact.
The message: it is not your cholesterol number putting you at risk for heart disease, it is your lifestyle choice. Eliminate your consumption of refined carbs and avoid highly processed and toxic vegetable oils. Stop smoking, if you do, and exercise on a regular basis.
•
Dr. Eva Abbo is a doctor of internal medicine in La Jolla, Calif., and former Laurel resident who still frequently visits.
