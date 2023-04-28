Cholesterol is not the evil dietary monster, as we have been told for the past 70 years. It is one of the most misunderstood molecules on the planet. Without it, we would not be able to survive. It is found in every cell in our body. Your brain, only 2 percent of your body weight, contains 25 percent of your total body cholesterol. It is essential for proper brain and nervous system development and function. It has many uses in the body. It is the building block of our hormones. 

For example, it is the precursor for estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, cortisol and adrenaline. It is the building block of Vitamin D, which not only benefits bone health but also our immune system to fight off infections. Most of the cholesterol or 75 percent, about 800 to 1,200 mg/day, is produced by the body itself, mostly by the liver, but every cell in our body except for the neurons or nerve cells can manufacture cholesterol. Dietary intake of cholesterol accounts for only 25 percent or 300 to 500 mg/day.

