Laurel Little Theatre wraps up its 60th anniversary season with the hit musical “Willy Wonka Jr.,” which is set to begin Thursday.
The show runs five performances: Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 5 at both 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m.
If you go
Williy Wonka Jr. shows at the Laurel Little Theatre will be June 3-5 at 7:30 p.m., and on June 5 and 6 at 2 p.m. Single tickets are $15 ages 13 and older, and $10 for ages 12 and younger. The LLT reservation line is open and answers 24 hours a day at 601-428-0140. For more info, visit LaurelLittleTheatre.com or email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
The LLT reservation line is open and answers 24 hours a day at 601-428-0140. Full houses are expected, so reserve early. Make a reservation in advance, and then the ticketing is done at the performance.
The production is LLT’s annual Kids’ Camp – a full week of rehearsals and workshops that ends with the 75 students performing the musical.
The show is well-known from the best-selling book and movie versions with candy impresario Willy Wonka staging a contest to find five lucky winners to tour his magical Chocolate Factory — but secretly, he’s on a quest to find an heir.
Lovable Charlie Bucket and four other lucky kids find Golden Tickets that win them a lifetime of candy — and the tour of the factory.
Northeast Jones sophomore Jacob Scott plays Willy Wonka and incoming West Jones freshman Sammie Mitchell will portray Charlie Bucket.
Charlie’s parents and grandparents are played by West Jones Middle School eighth-grader Isabella Edwards, Taylorsville High freshman Chloe Gunter, Laurel Christian freshman Jacob Hill, West Jones freshman Anne Trest, Northeast Jones eighth-grader Avery Walley and Richton Junior High eighth-grader Morgan Walley.
The other lucky Wonka ticket winners include Augustus Gloop, played by Stringer Attendance Center freshman Andrew Wohlscheid, and his mom Mrs. Gloop, cast with Wayne Academy sophomore Kaitlyn Busby.
Veruca Salt and Mr. Salt are played by South Jones seventh-grader Avery Manning and Laurel Christian sophomore Will Thompson.
Violet Beauregard and Mrs. Beauregard are cast with West Jones eighth-grader Averi Cockrell and Laurel Christian junior Zoe Vanderslice.
Glade Elementary fourth-grader Landon Brewer plays Mike Teavee and Dana Felder, sophomore at Presbyterian Christian, portrays Mrs. Teavee.
Other roles are cast with Caroline Knight, a sixth-grader at East Jones Elementary; Faith Hudson, a fourth-grader from Long Beach; and Watkins’ High junior Xavier Washington.
The chorus of the orange Oompa Loompas, The Candy Man Kids, Squirrels and The Cooks includes 70 students from 10 counties all around the Pine Belt. They represent 27 different schools.
A “Wonka Dessert Party” will take place on June 5 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Guests will be treated to a tea party with assorted sweets and chocolates, and a photo session with the characters from the musical. Cost is $10 and attendance will be limited in size. Visit LaurelLittleTheatre.com for a link to make reservations.
Show director is Rebecca Green, a teacher and drama director at Northeast Jones High School. The overall camp director is LLT board member Toni Cockrell.
Music direction is handled by Ricardo January and choreography is headed up by Lauren Hankins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.