Eighty-two children registered for the Children’s En Plein Air event.
Winners at the Art Park for ages 3-7 were: Ada Yoder in first place, Ameila Thornton in second, Aniston Sumrall in third and Lochlan Sumrall received an honorable mention. For ages 8-12, first place went to Sawyer Sumrall, second place to Polly Dalton, third place to Gavin Williams and honorable mention to Lily Cook.
For children painting at The Mercantile in ages 3-7, first place went to Lucy Rasberry, second place to Malone Ainsworth, third place to Rhett Stewart and honorable mention to Noah Brown. For ages 8-12 at The Mercantile, first place went to Holder Ainsworth and second place to Ford Kent.
For those at Laurel Little Theatre and Pinehurst Park ages 3-7 first place went to Abby Tew and second to Fincher Trest. For ages 8-12, first place went to Jax Valentine, second to Penelope Gravement and third to Ellie Sumrall.
In the “other” category for ages 3-7, Julia Taylor placed first, Tessa Phillips placed second, Mary Price McDaniels placed third and Milo Brown received an honorable mention. In the ages 8-12 for the “other” category, Sophia Roberts placed first, Madison Thompson placed second, Ana Milham placed third and Aubrey Kent received an honorable mention.
For those who painted at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art from ages 3-7, Libby Hearn placed first, Mary Elizabeth Adams placed second, Parker Steinwinder placed third and Bryston Martin received an honorable mention.
For ages 8-12 at the LRMA, Abigail Moore placed first, Mary Segrest Taylor placed second, Blair Yoder placed third and Juniper Dobbins received an honorable mention.
