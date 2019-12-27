The November meeting of the Ellisville Garden Club was at Ellisville United Methodist Church.
Jones County extension agent Kim Hancock was the guest speaker. Her PowerPoint presentation covered the various steps for winterizing your lawn. Discussion points included winter soil, fertilization, nutrients such as potassium, nitrogen and phosphate, herbicides and winter plants. Hancock distributed several useful and informative publications from the Mississippi Extension Service including Transplanting Trees and Shrubs, Garden Tabloid, and Establish and Manage Your Home Lawn.
Members gave updates on continuing projects at the cancer garden, nursing home and discussed the new Christmas projects of adopting a resident/residents at the nursing home and supplying a family at South Jones with food/gifts for Christmas.
Ellisville Garden Club members assisted at the Ellisville Christmas tree-lighting by providing refreshments. EGC members also supported and several volunteered for the Christmas Tour of Homes in Laurel.
Members donated approximately 45 gallon-sized cans of non-perishable food items to Christian Food Mission.
EGC received several awards several projects at the Fall Southern Pine District meeting including plant it pink, garden therapy, gardens, historic homes, Blue Star, wildflowers/native plants, National Garden Clubs participation, maintenance fund certificate of appreciation, Avenue of Magnolias, Governor’s Mansion Landscape Fund, Habitat for Humanity, Lanoux Youth Nature day camp, MSU Horticulture summer camp, MSU scholarship fund, Natural Disaster USA, Penny Pine Re-forestation and state headquarter endowment fund.
The meeting ended with a monthly GIFT auction to help fund projects that was fun and successful.
