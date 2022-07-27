The Mississippi sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday until midnight Saturday. This year will mark the 13th year of the program. Sales tax will be waived on such items as clothing, footwear or school supplies if the sale price of a single item is less than $100. The holiday does not apply to other items.
A list of items that qualify for the holiday can be found at leader-call.com.
‘Something Rotten’ to begin Friday
Laurel Little Theatre will open its 62nd season, “A Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Season” with its production of “Something Rotten,” which is scheduled to run the Friday through Sunday and again Aug. 5-7.
Set in Shakespearean times, a pair of brothers producing theater shows never seem to have the hits their arch enemy has — the swashbuckler ladies man William Shakespeare. So they have a clever idea — why not put words to music to bring in a crowd, creating the world’s first musical comedy?
LLT’s reservation line for “Something Rotten” is open. To reserve tickets, call by 601-428-0140.
Rosin Heels cookout set for Friday
The public is invited to a summer cookout with members, friends and family of Camp 227, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Jones County Rosin Heels at 6 p.m. Friday at Mauldin Community Center on Springhill Road.
There will be plenty of food and fellowship. This is a once-a-year gathering for the camp, “with just eating and talking, with a few announcements about upcoming events concerning our camp,” organizers said.
For more information, call 601-335-5606. If no one answers, leave a message.
