Thursday
Southeastern Gospel Festival
Southeastern Baptist College will present the Southeastern Gospel Fest tonight (Thursday) through Saturday in downtown Laurel.
First Baptist Church of Laurel will host award-winning Southern Gospel Music artists each night:
• Tonight (Thursday): Hope's Journey, Dixie Echoes, Jeff & Sherri Easter and LeFevre Quartet
• Friday: Josh & Ashley Franks, Michael Combs, Perry's, and Old Paths
• Saturday: The Bibletones, Tim Lovelace, Guardians, and Brian Free & Assurance.
Tickets or three-day passes are available at the door.
Friday
LMRA Walking tours
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art Executive Director George Bassi will lead a walking tour through Laurel’s Historic District. Meet in the lobby of the LRMA on North 5th Avenue at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday
Community Bank’s Crawfest 2022
Community Bank will host its annual Crawfest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Laurel at Front and Oak streets. A $15 entry stamp will get you in the gate and all the tasting you can handle, and a $30 entry stamp and ticket will get you tastings and 5 pounds of crawfish and add-ins to enjoy. Kids under 12 enter and eat free. For those who don’t or can’t eat crawfish, Chick-fil-A will be available for purchase.
Teams will have tasting trays to serve crawfish. Both entries allow attendees to browse teams and taste any or all the crawfish and add-ins, so that they can vote for the People’s Choice of best overall boil. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online in advance here eventbrite.com/e/community-banks-crawfest-2022-tickets-310220015417
Tuesday
State Farm, YWCO financial workshops
A financial literacy workshop will be at the YWCO, 428 W. Oak St., tea room on Tuesday. Hosted by Shuff Mauldin State Farm and YWCO of Laurel, participants can learn the fundamentals of saving, budgeting, credit building and more with helpful tips and structured worksheets tailored to foster a financial foundation for anyone. Time slots to choose from are noon and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.