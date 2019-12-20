OXFORD — The first swing at recruiting for Lane Kiffin as Ole Miss coach included a miss at a key defensive position.
Horn Lake defensive tackle Josaih Hayes, considered an Ole Miss lean by many going into Wednesday’s early signing day, chose Kentucky over the Rebels.
Hayes was persuaded to Lexington by UK assistant coach Jon Sumrall, who was part of the Ole Miss staff a year ago.
Without Hayes, the defensive line becomes a bigger priority for Kiffin on the back end of the class. Wednesday was the start of the early signing period. Some recruits chose to hold off on signing until the traditional date of the first Wednesday in February.
Kiffin has until then to consider how to retool a defensive front that is losing seniors Benito Jones of Wayne County, Josiah Coatney and Austrian Robinson.
Hayes had committed to Ole Miss in June but chose to reopen his recruitment in late October more than a month before the firing of former coach Matt Luke. Even then, Ole Miss coaches felt good about their standing with Hayes, a four-star prospect and the No. 21 defensive tackle according to the 247Sports composite list.
While there was treacherous footing on the defensive front Kiffin did manage to pull in some key additions to the offensive line, one of them a latecomer to the process for Ole Miss.
Three-star tackle Tobias Braun was pretty far down the road with Florida State, and when Kiffin hired FSU offensive line coach Randy Clements to the same position for his Ole Miss staff that relationship paid off.
Braun grew up in Germany. He played the 2018 season in Texas and the 2019 season at a Connecticut prep school. He’s listed at 6-foot-7, 306 pounds.
Ole Miss also added long-time commit Eli Acker, a 6-6, 285-pound offensive tackle from Heritage Academy in Columbus.
Acker reaffirmed his commitment to Ole Miss during the week after a late push from coach Joe Moorhead at nearby Mississippi State.
Acker is a top 10-player in Mississippi.
Conway, Ark., offensive lineman Robert Scott remains an Ole Miss commitment at this time but has chosen to wait until February to sign.
