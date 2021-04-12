From staff reports
The Laurel Police Department will host its semi-annual prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LPD headquarters at 317 South Magnolia St.
The LPD will have a collection box set up in the lobby for any and all unused or expired prescription medication. The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
The drugs will be packaged and delivered to the Drug Enforcement Administration for disposal.
For more information, call LPD Chief Tommy Cox at
601-425-4711.
