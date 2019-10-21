A Laurel man was shot several times Sunday afternoon near South 16th Avenue at Woodlawn, according to the Laurel Police Department.
Police responded to a shots fired call at 1:32 p.m. The victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center where he was treated for what were called non-life-threatening injuries.
The LPD is searching for a black male driving a late-1970s or early-1980s gray Oldsmobile Cutlass two-door car.
Anyone with information on the shooting to call the department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
