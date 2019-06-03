Mack R. Dearman, 82, of Laurel died Friday, May 31, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, surrounded by his children. He was born Wednesday, Oct. 21, 1936 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Monday, June 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. Brother David Williams and Dr. Richard Clark will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mack owned and operated Mack’s Auto in Glade for 28 years. He loved hunting, camping, music, woodworking and being surrounded by his family.
Mack was preceded in death by his bride of 60 years Dorothy Medlin Dearman. He was also preceded in death by his parents Tillman and Pearlie Johnson Dearman of Laurel. Mack was one of eight siblings and was in preceded in death by brothers Harold, Hermon and A.B; and sisters Minnie V. Williamson, Marie Williams and Pearlean White.
Mack and Dorothy were blessed with three children, Connie Holifield (Dana), Karen Walters (Greg) and Robert Dearman (Linda); grandchildren Justin Holifield (Molly), Dr. Joshua Holifield (Emily), Derek Dearman (Denise) and Devan Dearman (DeAnna); great-grandchildren Tatum, Parker, Payton and Matthew Holifield, and Adisen and Sam Dearman; step-grandchildren Ree Drennan (Dusty), Kirsty Bond (Mitchell) and Justin Walters (Heather); great-great-grandchildren Lucas Cooley, Dawsan Drennan, Lexi Odom and Devan Drennan; sister Betty Sumrall (Larry); and loving companion Pat Chambliss.
Pallbearers will be Dana Holifield, Greg Walters, Justin Holifield, Dr. Joshua Holifield, Derek Dearman, Devan Dearman and Justin Walters.
Am online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.