Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins for Margaret Alice Daniels Boykin, 60, of Taylorsville, who passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at her residence.
Rev. Wesley Kirkley will officiate at the service with interment to follow in the Collins City Cemetery in Collins. Special music will be provided by Joanna Lawrence and Brad Smith.
Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. on Sunday and from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins.
Pallbearers will be family members and friends.
Alice was born on Jan. 4, 1960 in New Orleans to William E. Daniels and Margaret Buckley Daniels. She was a graduate of the Collins High School Class of 1976 and Jones County Junior College with an associate’s degree in nursing. Alice and her husband were the owners of Boykin Electric in Taylorsville for more than 20 years. After her husband passed away in 2003, she later went to work as a case manager for South Mississippi Planning and Development District for the last 12 years. She truly loved her job and cared so deeply for her co-workers and patients.
Alice loved to fish and work outside in her yard. She truly enjoyed the peacefulness of life. She was such a kind and caring person, always putting someone else ahead of her needs. She took care of our father for the last three years until she no longer could. Her life ended way too soon. She will never be forgotten and will always be remembered as being the sweetest friend, wife, daughter and sister you could ever have. She fought a hard battle over the past few months and was very strong through it all.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Dale Boykin; her parents William E. Daniels Sr. and Margaret Buckley Daniels; and brother John Allen Daniels.
Survivors include her sister Susan Daniels Nelson and her husband Mitchell of Moselle; her brother Billy Daniels and his wife Debbie of Collins; five nieces and nephews, Billy Daniels III, Mindy Daniels Welford, Leslie Brown, Adam Woodard and Angel Daniels; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins will be in charge of the arrangements.
Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.billymkingcolonialchapel.com.
