Margaret Louise Parrish West, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 15, 2020. Louise was the wife of Victor C. West, who died April 13, 2016. “Lou,” as she was known to many, was a co-owner of West Quality Food Service, Inc. dba Kentucky Fried Chicken.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward Taylor Parrish and Anice Bishop Parrish; her sisters Sarah Parrish Hill (Joe) and Ann Parrish Boykin (Jerry); niece Patricia Acton Hill; and great-grandson Braiden Mitchell West.
She is survived by Dick West (Pat), Bill West (Pam), Steve West (Cherie) and Tim West (Theresa); grandchildren Ken West (Debbie), Mike West (Crystal), Gary West (Meredith), Kristen Gee (Jeff), Lauren West Busby, Marcie West Crawford (Slade), Alexia Boyette (Lee), Arron Walker (Uyen) and Alex Walker (Daphne); 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. West was a 1945 graduate of George S Gardiner High School. She married Vic West on April 20, 1946. They had four boys; Dick, Bill, Steve and Tim. She was one of the first clerical workers at Jones County Community Hospital (now SCRMC). She completed her business career as secretary to W. E. "Billy" Howard, president Community National Bank & Trust. She retired in 1968 after the successful opening of their first Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.
The family offered special thanks to home-care sitters Cheri Harris, Mary Hill, Cyndy Thornton, and Velinda Thigpen.
Pallbearers will be Mike West, Ken West, Gary West, Lee Boyette, Donnie West and Alex Walker.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the West Laurel Baptist Church, Laurel, MS 39440.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.memorychapellaurel.com.
