Mark D. Jones was born March 27, 1958, and passed from his life in Laurelon Aug. 1, 2022.
Mark was preceded in death by his father William E. “Teck” Jones and Mother Peggy K. Jones.
He is survived by his brother Duncan of New York State; second mother Hazel McCullum; three daughters, Daphne Walker (husband) Alex Walker, Lacey Jones and Addison Jones; and grandsons Sebastian and Solomon Walker.
A graveside service was Aug. 5 by his first family followed by a celebration of his life, made new by God. The event was conducted by Brother Robert Scruggs at Love in Action with his beloved Polly Coker and family and friends.
His testimony will live on through friends and family sharing the amazing beautiful black and blue butterfly story. Mark wanted all to know: “God is Good” (Psalms 25)
