Martha Roberts

Martha “Jane” Roberts, 82, a resident of Summit passed away on Dec. 12, 2022 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. A funeral service will be Friday at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit. Church visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Rev. Joe Lawson will officiate and burial will be in the Johnston Chapel church cemetery.
Martha “Jane” was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Laurel to Andrew Soule and Lauren Carolyn Phillips Scott.
She was a 1958 graduate of George S. Gardiner High School and a 1962 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. She pursued a lifelong love of education as a school teacher. Jane was a voracious reader who quite possibly kept authors like James Patterson in a job as she consumed novels quicker than most of us watch TV shows. She loved word games, “Jeopardy!” and solving crosswords with a pen. She loved her family dearly. As a pastor's wife, her service to the Lord went well beyond Sunday services. Most any day she could be found at some point reading her Bible, which she completed in its entirety several times, as well as in prayer for others. She served the United Methodist Women with dignity and enthusiasm.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. James A. Roberts of Summit; parents Andrew and Lauren Phillips Scott of Laurel; daughter Melissa Maxheimer of Pontotoc; brothers Soule, Charles and Robert Scott; and sister Carolyn Rogers.
She is survived by her daughters Robin Roberts of Summit and Cindy (Jimmy) Kirkman of Quitman; son Scott (Deva) Roberts of Clinton; grandchildren Wade Baxley of Summit, Tyler Kirkman of Stonewall, Emily (Bull) Moore of Pontotoc, Meaghan (Michael) Hubbard of Bluefield, Va., Champagne Lewis of Seattle, C.J. Lewis of Austin, Kaya (Josue) Silva of Clinton and Bella Roberts of San Francisco; great-grandchildren Landon, Masen, Kinslie, Marleei, Skylen, Rance, Maisyn and Mallie.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Boyd, Tim Roberts, Josue Silva, Wade Baxley, Rob Diaz and Danny Farmer.
