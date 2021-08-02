There won’t be a mask mandate in Jones County, but the Board of Supervisors “strongly suggests” that people wear face coverings when they’re indoors and around other people, board President Johnny Burnett said.
“A lot of people are coming down with (COVID-19),” Burnett said. “We can’t do a mandate, but we can recommend that people wear a mask inside our buildings, for their safety and the safety of our employees.”
The Jones County Emergency Operations Center went back to “COVID protocols” on Friday, said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the EOC. The office is closed to non-employees, including law enforcement personnel.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Sheffield said. “We can’t lose the communications center to sickness.”
In Monday morning’s board meeting, he noted that there had been 1,643 new cases and 10 deaths reported statewide, along with 108 “outbreaks” at long-term care facilities.
“We strongly encourage people to wear masks indoors,” Sheffield said. “It’s all gotten very political. It’s a virus. If you want to, you should get the vaccine; if not, wear a mask and try to stay away from people.”
Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks asked supervisors if her office should go back to locking the door and using a dropbox to deal with the public.
“That’s a choice you and your staff will have to make,”
Burnett said.
