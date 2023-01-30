State Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville on Monday announced that he would be challenging incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann in the upcoming Republican primary.
McDaniel made the announcement in Jackson. He was first elected to the Mississippi Senate in 2008 and has had two unsuccessful runs for U.S. Senate.
