For the second time in a week’s time, Sgt. Jeff Monk of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department saved an overdosing man with a department-issued life-saving antidote.
Monk was in the vicinity of a medical call in the Rustin Community, where a patient was reportedly not breathing and CPR was in progress on Wednesday night. Emergency medical responders from Rustin, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments also responded to the incident.
They began CPR and a dual dose of nasal Narcan was administered by Monk, and a single dose of Narcan was administered by Powers EMR Nathan Poore. The patient regained vital functions prior to the arrival of EMServ Ambulance Service.
“Last night was another example of the excellent teamwork we enjoy in Jones County between deputies, volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “These dedicated community servants gave it their all to give this individual a chance to survive.”
The previous week, Monk responded to a similar call on University Avenue in North Laurel and used Narcan to revive a man who had reportedly overdosed and was unresponsive, breathing only two times per minute.
JCSD personnel are provided nasal Narcan on a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.
Anyone with an addiction is encouraged to call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance-use disorders. SAMHSA can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
