A Laurel woman who had never thought she would own her own business has opened three at once.
Jamilah Jones, 31, cut the ribbon on her three new businesses — Elite Tax Professionals, Elite Auto Pros and Immaculate Healthcare, PLLC — at 1134 Highway 15, beside the former Western Sizzlin’ and Chick-fil-A.
Jones is currently a Jones College student, and she plans to pursue a nursing degree. She is also a Laurel High School football sponsor.
Bad tax advice was the beginning of her desire to start her own business, she said. She felt that she was scammed and decided to learn how to prepare her own taxes. After that, she began doing taxes for others and, finding that she had a knack for it, decided to complete the coursework to become a certified tax professional. She has since been preparing taxes through her own business, Elite Tax Professionals.
When tax season was over, she began looking for ways to add to her entrepreneurial portfolio, Jones said in a press release.
“I decided to get my dealer’s license last November,” Jones said. “I had always wanted to sell cars.”
She now offers in-home care services for mostly to elderly clients through her Immaculate Healthcare business, and sells used cars through her Elite Auto Pros. Jones said she is excited to have her businesses opened and she is also hiring staff at all three businesses. Her hours for in-home care are 24/7, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for her tax service and auto dealer.
In addition to her new businesses, she will also host community events. Her first
event is a trunk-or-treat night from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. She will also host a Christmas toy drive with drop-off at her business until Dec. 20. Jones is looking for volunteers for the trunk-or-treat event. For more information about the events or businesses, contact 601-671-1811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.