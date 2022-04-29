This wasn’t your average backyard house party.
Uncle Danny Rasberry did it big, just as he did with the home that niece Erin and Ben Napier renovated during Season 5 of “Home Town.” Dozens of people who have been featured on the show were among the many guests at the Rasberry soiree on North 8th Avenue on April 23. The entertainment was over the top, too, with country music star Ronnie McDowell singing his hits from the backyard stage along with Jeff Bates and the gospel group the Dixie Echoes.
The party also featured a special celebration for Roberta Miller — affectionately known as “Mrs. Bert” — for her 95th birthday. Ronnie McDowell, who was the headlining act, is seen with host Danny Rasberry. A Larry The Cable Guy impersonator got things started with a standup routine while a living statue on stilts, bottom right, stood nearby and trapeze artists and fire handlers performed, too. There was also a James Bond lookalike and an endless supply of corn dogs and drinks were provided for party-goers.
Diana Goodman — a former Hee Haw Honey, Miss Georgia, Atlanta Falcons cheerleader and girlfriend of Elvis Presley — was also at the party. Mack Cameron, who lived at the house when he was growing up in Laurel, was also a special guest of Rasberry’s.
