Timothy Thompson either really likes methamphetamine or jail food. He better hope it’s the latter, because that’s likely all he’ll be getting his hands on for the next few months.
Thompson, 46, was arrested Saturday evening and charged with possession of meth — a few hours after he was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center for sale of meth.
Deputy Matt Bailey pulled over Thompson in a traffic stop in Moselle before 6 p.m. and discovered 3 grams of meth on him, according to the report. Jail records show that he was charged for having an expired tag along with possession of a controlled substance and sale of meth.
It’s not unusual to catch people for the same offense weeks or even days later, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division, “but to catch someone less than eight hours after they get out of jail … that doesn’t usually happen.”
JCSD Narcotics arrested Thompson for sale of meth last Wednesday and he remained in jail until posting bail around 10 a.m. Saturday. He was out before lunch and back in time for supper.
He made his second initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court in a five-day span on Sunday and his previous bond was revoked, meaning he will have to remain behind bars until his charge for sale of meth is resolved in Jones County Circuit Court.
