West Jones’ Lawson Odom is one of the most highly recruited baseball players in Jones County, and he showed exactly why in a 10-4 Mustangs’ victory Tuesday over Presbyterian Christian (3-4).
Odom pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs and struck out eight Wildcats. He also belted a home run, added another hit and drove in four runs as WJ improved to 4-2 on the season.
PCS held WJ (4-2) scoreless through three innings and carried a 2-0 lead into to the bottom of the fourth inning when the floodgates opened.
West Jones scored eight runs in the inning, highlighted by a two-RBI double by Carson Green to take an 8-2 lead.
“I didn’t feel like we played particularly well today,” West Jones head coach Trey Sutton said. “PCS is a really good team and has a great program, but we are more about just playing good baseball than playing up or down to opponents. We have to clean things up because, besides a great fourth inning, we struggled today.”
Odom ran into trouble in the top of the sixth when he hit two batters and loaded the bases with a walk. He was replaced by Caleb Flynn, who walked the first batter he faced to pull PCS to within 8-3. A fielding error added another PCS run, but Flynn retired the next two batters to end the threat.
Odom added insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with his two-run home run and Flynn retired the Wildcats in order in the top of the seventh to end the game.
“Flynn came out and pitched a really good game,” Sutton said. “He struggled for just a few pitches and then settled in and got us out of the inning, and then cleaned things up for us.”
West Jones was coming off a 6-4 victory over Class 6A powerhouse Madison Central on Saturday. The Mustangs’ losses have both come by one run — 2-1 to Columbia Academy and 1-0 to Oak Grove.
On the season, Flynn leads the team with a .429 batting average and Dash Piper is hitting .421.
The Mustangs’ pitching staff has a collective 1.54 ERA, with Junior Camden Clark leading the way with 12 innings pitched with a 1-1 record and a 0.58 ERA and 19 strikeouts.
The Mustangs are scheduled to be at home on Friday against Taylorsville at 6 p.m. before a trip to Petal on Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.