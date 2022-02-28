March of the Mayors food drive to March 8
The City of Laurel is collecting 5- and 12-ounce cans of tuna at City Hall, the Laurel-Jones County Library, the Laurel Police Department and all Laurel fire stations through Tuesday, March 8.
It’s part of the March of Mayors’ food drive, in which Pine Belt-area municipalities are collecting one specific food item that will be combined with other cities’ collections and distributed back to a food pantry in each locality. The Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Laurel will receive the donation.
Councilwomen hosting expungement clinic at Cameron Center March 3
An expungement clinic will be offered from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at The Cameron Center in Laurel to assist residents of Jones County and surrounding areas to apply to have their criminal records cleared.
Expungement can provide restored voting rights, expanded housing opportunities, more job options, and enhanced educational and grant opportunities. Laurel Councilwomen Grace Amos and Shirley Jordan are facilitating the clinic, which is being conducted by the Mississippi Center for Justice.
There will be a minimum $50 filing fee to start the process. Amos can be contacted at Ward6@laurelms. com or 601-422-8984 and
Jordan can be contacted at Ward7@laurelms.com or 601-422-9456.
