One man died and another is in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in a home near the 600 block of Magnolia Road, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Bryson Turner, 22, was arrested and charged with murder after deputies were called to a scene where he had reportedly barricaded himself in his room after a shooting occurred in the home, JCSD notes.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene on the report of a man being shot around 3:28 p.m. reports state. A woman arrived home to find her fiancé bleeding on the floor and called 9/11 for help. Upon arrival of EMServ Ambulance, a man was pronounced dead. Powers Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene for assistance.
The suspect involved was taken into custody on-scene and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center. The Jones County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and has not yet released the identity of the deceased individual.
The incident remains under investigation and at this time is considered an isolated occurrence.
This story may be updated.
