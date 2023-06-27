What was described as a “rolling shootout” on Interstate 59 left at least one dead and law enforcement looking for suspects, according to reports.

Razuanvia Clayton, 21, of Paulding was reportedly pronounced dead near mile marker 102 after being shot while driving a vehicle southbound after midnight Sunday. A passenger — Tyjuan Jones — was also shot and seriously wounded, officials said. He passed away, too, according to unconfirmed reports just before the paper went to press on Monday.

