What was described as a “rolling shootout” on Interstate 59 left at least one dead and law enforcement looking for suspects, according to reports.
Razuanvia Clayton, 21, of Paulding was reportedly pronounced dead near mile marker 102 after being shot while driving a vehicle southbound after midnight Sunday. A passenger — Tyjuan Jones — was also shot and seriously wounded, officials said. He passed away, too, according to unconfirmed reports just before the paper went to press on Monday.
Clayton was reportedly driving a Ford Expedition when another vehicle rolled up beside him, between the two Sandersville exits, and one or more occupants opened fire, striking Clayton and Jones. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Laurel Police Department and volunteers with Sandersville and Sharon responded along with EMServ Ambulance and Coroner Burl Hall. There was also a shooting that wounded one person on Ellisville Boulevard around the same time, but the incidents were not related, sources said.
The I-59 shooting may have been the aftermath of an altercation at a club in Heidelberg that led to gunfire on the interstate, said sources with some knowledge of the case. Details are vague, as the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case and not commenting with details. The state agency did, however, ask the media to get word out to the public to ask for tips about the incident.
MBI confirmed that there was a fatal shooting early Sunday near mile marker 102.
“Due to this being an open investigation, no further comment will be made at this time,” spokeswoman Bailey Martin wrote in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.