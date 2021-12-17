One man was severely burned Thursday evening when the propane tank in his home exploded and destroyed his home.
Calhoun, Hebron and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to the report of an explosion with injuries at 5140 Highway 84 West at about 7:19 pm. Firefighters discovered that a propane tank had leaked and then exploded in or very near a small camper.
Fire Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter of Jones County Sheriff's Department said it appeared that the propane tank leaked and gas had filled the small space of the home when something caused it to ignite.
Neighbor Sid Bordelone said he walked out onto his front porch seconds before the explosion happened.
“I walked out on my front porch and kaboom,” he said. “I’ve never heard an explosion like that in my life.”
Bordelone rushed to his neighbor to help him put out the flames.
“His pants and shirt were on fire, and I helped him put them out,” Bordelone said. “It was the most horrendous thing I’ve seen in my life.
The homeowner was transported to SCRMC for treatment.
