A person was injured after a boiler at Sanderson Farms’ plant in Collins exploded Monday morning.
Around 9:36 a.m. Collins Fire Department was dispatched to the report of an explosion and working industrial fire at the Sanderson Farms Collins Feedmill Facility off Highway 49. The explosion took place in the boiler room area of the facility and it caught fire, CFD noted. A main gas line was flowing and burning heavily at the scene.
When units arrived at the scene, the victim was treated and transported to an area hospital and began to put out the fire. Units left the scene by 11:45 a.m.
“CFD has a very strong working relationship with the Sanderson Farms facilities & personnel and work very closely with them to be prepared for emergency incidents that might occur at these locations,” CFD wrote in a Facebook post. “Today, those relationships worked to prevent further injuries and to safely, quickly & effectively mitigate the incident.”
Responding agencies were Collins Fire Department, Collins Police, Covington County Hospital EMS and Covington County EMA.
