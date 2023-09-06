A Hebron man was killed and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 84 West early Tuesday.
Rodriquis “Rico” Brown, 43, was traveling east on the highway, near Graves Road, in a 2006 Dodge Ram at approximately 5:45 a.m. when it collided with an eastbound 1995 Chevrolet pickup driven by 36-year-old William “Ty” Herrington of Soso, according to the report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The impact caused the Dodge to cross the median and collide with a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Keith Lewis, 25, of Waynesboro, and a 2019 Kia Sorento driven by Quenesia Worsham of Waynesboro, then collided with the Ford, according to MHP.
Volunteer firefighters from Pleasant Ridge, Hebron and Calhoun responded and assisted with emergency medical care and traffic control in the east- and west-bound lanes. Both westbound lanes were closed for about 1-1/2 hours and traffic was slowed in the eastbound lane for hours with all of the emergency vehicles there and during recovery and cleanup.
EMServ Ambulance and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded along with MHP, which is investigating the crash. The drivers of the Chevrolet, Ford and Kia were transported to area hospitals with “serious injuries,” according to the report from MHP. A report from the fire service says they suffered “minor and moderate injuries.” No clarification about the extent of the injuries suffered by the others was available.
