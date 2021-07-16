In the past week, local law enforcement got more than $10,000 worth of drugs off the streets from potential dealers and away from those who could potentially overdose.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Laurel police netted 29.8 grams of heroin, 1.81 ounces of meth, MDMA,1/2 gram of fentanyl and anabolic steroids in separate drug busts.
“These dealers have to be lucky every day,” JCSD Narcotics agent Jake Driskell said. “We only have to get lucky once.”
Jones County is one of the top 10 counties in the state for drug-related arrests and will stay in that range at the current rate of arrests. Nine arrests from patrols and surveillance were in the recent haul. Sheriff Joe Berlin is extremely aggressive when it comes to his narcotics agents catching drug dealers in Jones County, Driskell said.
“He lets us do what we’ve got to do to get the job done,” Driskell said. “It’s almost a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week job. It’s constant.”
Thursday evening, JCSD narcotics agents made a late-night arrest of three people at the Magnolia Motor lodge. Heidelberg resident Whitney Hudson, 26, Laurel resident Sabra Cochran, 45, and Louin resident James Ross, 47, were arrested, and officers found Cochran and Ross with 4 grams of meth and Hudson with 2 grams of meth, 1 gram of heroin and 1/2 gram of fentanyl. Cochran was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, Hudson was charged with possession of meth and Ross was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm.
After executing an overnight search warrant at a trailer park on Jordan Drive in the Powers Community July 8 around 1:30 a.m., JCSD narcotics agents arrested 33-year-old Sean Babineaux for possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
At the time of the search warrant, two children were in the home and later placed into protective custody.
And on July 8 at the Glade home where Jasper County burglary suspect Justin Sellers was captured, JCSD deputies searched the property belonging to Zachary Welch, 35, and found methamphetamine, heroin and anabolic steroids. Welch was not home at the time Sellers was captured. Deputies returned July 12 and took him in for questioning.
Welch was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. Welch’s bond was denied as he was out on a previous bond from LPD.
On July 6, JCSD narcotic agents arrested two Louisiana residents on charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Aarion Newman, 30, of Slidell and Allen Sherman, 31, of New Orleans were arrested during a traffic stop with 14.8 grams of heroin. JCSD Narcotics agents Curt Bassett and Joel Brogan made the initial stop and were later assisted by JCSD Narcotics agents Driskell and Stephen Graeser.
The pair were en route to deliver drugs to a location in Moselle, according to JCSD reports. Sherman’s bond was set at $25,000 and Newman’s bond was set at $25,000.
LPD narcotics agents Investigator Michelle Howell and Sgt. Rodrigus Carr said officers made two patrol stops for possession of drugs last weekend. Luther Nixon was charged with possession of a controlled substance, which was MDMA. John Brabham, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, which was 3.2 grams of methamphetamine.
All of those charged are pending grand jury review.
Howell said they have seen methamphetamine, MDMA, fentanyl-laced pills and counterfeit pills out on the streets.
“Fentanyl — it’s in everything now,” Howell said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine that is mixed into other illegal drugs, as it takes very little fentanyl to produce a high, making it a cheaper option for drug dealers. However, fentanyl is a big cause of the recent rise in overdose rates nationwide as its potency can potentially be deadly.
“The problem comes with counterfeit pills made with fentanyl,” Howell said. “People think they are just buying Oxycodone, but they’re actually getting fake pills with fentanyl. We’ve saved three people this year from overdose with Narcan.”
