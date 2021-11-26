Movember participants are called “Mo Bros” – Growing a mustache and joining the movement qualifies one as a Mo Bro.
Women can participate too – Ladies are also encouraged to get involved by the Movember movement. Women who participate are called “Mo Sistas.”
Nothing quite like it – The Movember Foundation Board is the biggest, non-governmental investor in men’s health programs on Earth.
The first Movember wasn’t well-received – Movember co-founder Adam Garone said that growing a mustache in 2003 before Movember was established caused a lot of headache for him. “My boss wouldn’t let me go see clients and my girlfriend at the time hated it,” Garone said.
Movember has raised some serious money for prostate cancer – In the USA alone, Movember raises nearly $67 million annually
Canada raises more than any nation for Movember – Who knew Canadians loved their mustaches so much? On average, Canadians raise around $86 million a year for Movember.
Growing a mustache can help protect you from skin cancer – According to the CDC, facial hair actually provides about 90 to 95 percent protection against harmful UV rays that cause skin cancer.
Movember is making a difference – Thanks to the money raised from the Mo Bros, there have been major breakthroughs in cancer research such as a genetic testing program in Canada that helps predict the risk of recurrence among prostate cancer survivors and their families.
Movember isn’t just about prostate cancer – Mo Bros have raised money for testicular cancer, mental health and over 1,200 different men’s health issues since 2003.
Movember’s real goal – Mustaches are great and fun, but the real purpose of the month is to save lives. By 2030, the funds raised by Movember are projected to have reduced the number of early deaths in men by 25 percent. That should be reason enough to put down the razor next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.