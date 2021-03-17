A man with a Laurel address is behind bars after a shooting in Hattiesburg last Friday night.
Lamarcus Kidd Sr., 22, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a dwelling after turning himself in to Hattiesburg police on Saturday, according to a press release from HPD spokesman Ryan Moore.
Kidd is accused of shooting into a residence after an altercation at Bonhomie Apartments at 1810 Country Club Road on Friday night. An unidentified person was injured and treated at a hospital after being shot. No other injuries were reported.
Kidd was charged after turning himself in on Saturday and he was booked into the Forrest County Jail. He is being held on $100,000 bond.
Kidd has a Hattiesburg address, Moore said, but the booking information at the jail lists him as being from Laurel. It’s believed that he was in the process of moving to Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.