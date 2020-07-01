Jones man sold 5 pounds of meth, heroin with illegal alien co-conspirator near children’s hospital
Matthew Williams, 33, of Jones County was sentenced to serve 146 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate for conspiracy to distribute 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.1 pounds of heroin, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Brad L. Byerley, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Williams was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.
“These unconscionable actions of dealing drugs near a children’s hospital after coming to this country illegally necessitate swift consequences, for which I applaud our DEA agents and prosecutors for bringing these criminals to justice,” Hurst said.
In May 2019, Williams and Soto-Leon, an illegal alien from Mexico, reached an agreement to distribute heroin and meth. To assist Soto-Leon, Williams made contact with one or more individuals in order to find a buyer for illegal drugs that Soto-Leon had. Through these contacts by Williams, a buyer was identified. Williams spoke directly to the buyer and said that Soto-Leon was in possession of approximately 3 pounds of meth known as “ICE” and one kilogram of hero- in that he was trying to sell. Williams connected the buyer to Soto-Leon, who began communicating directly with the buyer. Soto-Leon and the buyer reached an agreement on the price for all of the methamphetamine and heroin. The buyer was actually an undercover agent.
On May 2, 2019, Soto-Leon and the buyer met at a location near the Blair E. Batson Hospital in Jackson, where Soto-Leon provided the buyer with meth and heroin. Williams had assisted the buyer and Soto-Leon by giving them directions to the place where they met. Lab tests later confirmed that Soto-Leon had provided 414.7 grams of meth that was 99 percent pure and 424.2 grams of heroin.
On May 3, Soto-Leon and the buyer met again at a location in Pearl, where Soto-Leon again gave the buyer meth and heroin. Lab tests later confirmed that Soto-Leon had provided 772.4 grams of meth that was 98 percent pure and two containers of heroin, one with with 344.6 grams and the other with 228.8 grams. Once the second batch of controlled substances was given to the buyer, law enforcement arrested Soto-Leon. Williams was arrested a few days later.
In total, Soto-Leon and Williams conspired to sell and sold 2.6 pounds of meth and 2.1 pounds of heroin to the undercover DEA officer. The meth type is known as “ICE” due to its purity.
The defendants were indicted and pleaded guilty before Wingate on Oct. 18. Edgar Soto-Leon remains in federal custody and is awaiting sentencing.
The case was investigated by the DEA, the Jones and Hinds County sheriff’s departments, and the Pearl and Richland police departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dave Fulcher.
