Bond was denied for a 13-year-old Laurel boy and a 21-year-old Clarke County man who are charged with capital murder after being accused of shooting and killing a Laurel man and taking his car and $50 cash on Thursday morning.
Montez McDougle, 13, and James Williams Jr., 21, are accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Michael Tomario Pruitt at a residence on North 17th Avenue just before 8 a.m. Officers found Pruitt unresponsive on the front lawn of the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The suspects told investigators that the victim had “exhibited inappropriate behavior with a female” who is related to McDougle, according to the affidavit that was read by Judge Pro Tem Risher Caves in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday afternoon.
The suspects then went to confront Pruitt and took turns holding him at gunpoint as they “demanded all items of value,” according to the affidavit. They got $50 and the keys to Pruitt’s Ford Taurus before Williams fired the fatal shot into Pruitt’s chest. Those statements were voluntarily made by the suspects, according to the affidavit that was filed by Lt. Michael Reaves of the Laurel Police Department. Both suspects said they plan to hire their own attorneys.
“It’s a capital offense, the proof is evident, and the presumption of guilt is great,” Will Hodges of the Jones County District’s Office said. “We ask that bond be denied.”
Public defender John Piazza, who was participating in the initial appearance by phone, asked if the 13-year-old’s parents were present at the time of questioning. That fact wasn’t in the file, Caves said, and he and the DA’s office’s “position was well-taken” as he denied bond for both suspects.
If convicted, Williams is facing the death penalty, but the Supreme Court ruled that anyone 16 and under can’t be put to death by the state.
It was the first time in recent memory for a 13-year-old to be charged with capital murder in Laurel or Jones County, said LPD Chief Tommy Cox and longtime District Attorney Tony Buckley.
“It’s just a sad situation all the way around,” Cox said. “The officers and staff of the LPD express our condolences to the Pruitt family.”
McDougle had reportedly been released from Jones County Youth Court recently on another shooting charge.
The suspects reportedly went to confront Pruitt after the alleged “inappropriate behavior” with McDougle’s relative.
“The thing to do is to call law enforcement, certainly not take matters into your own hands,” Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said. “It seems that’s not the way young kids handle things now.”
When officers arrived on the scene of the shooting, they found Pruitt unresponsive and rendered first aid, but they were unable to revive him. Pruitt was pronounced dead at South Central Regional Medical Center.
A little more than an hour after the shooting was reported, LPD Lt. Tommy Duffy located the victim’s car near the intersection of Pine and Ash streets. Shortly after that, one suspect was taken into custody and another fled on foot before he was taken into custody on East Oak St. by Lt. Kevin Jackson a little while later.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the manhunt, and the LPD thanked that agency, along with the coroner and dispatchers for their assistance. Reaves is the lead investigator in the case.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
