More than a dozen people had to be rescued from the Leaf River after rising water and a rough current caused the boats and flotation devices they were on to capsize on Saturday afternoon.
Two aluminum jon boats were tied together and they were pulling some flotation devices when they slammed into a tree that had fallen across the river between the Highway 588 and Highway 590 boat ramps.
“Some kayakers came along and helped them get to the bank,” Chief Russ Thompson of the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department said.
A total of 14 people were stranded and rescued, said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, which set up a command post at the ramp off 588.
Southwest VFD has a specially made boat that was built specifically for use in that river, Thompson said.
“They were happy to see us,” he said. “They were very appreciative.”
The unidentified people — which included “five or six” young children — had put their boats in the river at 588 to float down to 590. But after it rained a little earlier, the “water came up quick and the current picked up,” Sheffield said. “It was more than their trolling motor could handle.”
The current “ran them into the tree and caused them to capsize.”
Some were hanging on to the tree when kayakers came along and assisted with getting some of them to the bank.
“They were good citizens,” Sheffield said of the kayakers, “but they wound up getting flipped, too.”
Volunteers from Southwest and South Jones VFDs responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EOC and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. EMServ ambulance was standing by on the scene, too, but no one was injured, Sheffield said.
