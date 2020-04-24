Twister pounds longtime lake manager’s home, museum
•
After serving as manager of Bogue Homa Lake for nearly two decades, Danny Evans is comfortable around water and trees. He isn’t, however, accustomed to having them in his living room.
A twister knocked a pine tree into the corner of his house and rain came rushing in the hole, just above his TV, when it struck just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
“I was in this recliner,” which is about 15 feet away from where the unwanted visiting elements entered, “and in 15 seconds, it was over,” he said.
Evans, 67, and his wife Belinda have spent 30 years in the home on Pressly Road in the Sharon Community.
By 7 a.m., family members and friends with chainsaws and heavy machinery were there, helping cut and remove trees from the property. A museum he built beside the house was also pounded by fallen pines and flooded by the deluge of rainwater. The artifacts he had for years in the lake office, along with many more, were displayed in there.
Evans, a conservation officer for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks for 34 years who retired in 2017, said he appreciated all of his law enforcement family checking in on him and Rodney Parker, deputy director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency, bringing tarps for his roof.
Members of his church family from Florence Congregational Methodist Church in Sandersville — which was devastated by a tornado in December — also came out to lend a hand.
“I’ve had some wonderful help,” Evans said.
Evans has been battling melanoma for a little more than a year. Even with all of the hardships, he said he is still praising the Lord.
“It’s been rough,” Evans said, “but I feel like the good Lord has something in store for me. God is great every day, not just during good times.”
The speed with which the tornado struck, and how close the tree was to him, was a reminder of how fleeting life can be, he said.
“Folks better get right with the Lord,” he said. “Stop, drop and roll don’t work in hell.”
