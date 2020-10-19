A teenager is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of a Louisiana man at a Laurel housing project last week.
Kendaryious Oliver, 17, was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder and armed robbery. Bond was denied for Oliver, who had already been certified as an adult on a previous felony charge.
Jadarius Keyes, 18, was charged with capital murder and armed robbery last week and bond was also denied for him by Judge Kyle Robertson in Laurel Municipal Court.
Both suspects, who are Laurel residents, are being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Javeryion Dixon, 21, of Laurel was also arrested Sunday and charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder and armed robbery and is being held on $30,000 bond.
All of the arrests were made by investigators and patrol officers with the Laurel Police Department, Chief Tommy Cox said. The suspects are believed to be the “three principals” in the shooting death of 33-year-old Jordan Aubin Heinhuis of Houma, La. He was shot “multiple times” while sitting in a Ford F150 pickup with his longtime girlfriend at South Park Village on Johnson Circle just after 10 p.m. last Tuesday, LPD Lt. Michael Reaves said.
Keyes was quickly developed as a suspect in the shooting and robbery and he was arrested the next afternoon in the Kingston area of the city, Cox said.
The victim’s family was in town on Friday to get his belongings and identify the body.
“We’re helping them through the process as much as we can,” Cox said.
Investigators are continuing to get statements from suspects and witnesses, Cox said, adding that he couldn’t comment more on the case.
Family members told the LPD that Heinhuis and his girlfriend were on their way from working in Tennessee and headed back home to Louisiana when they stopped.
Suspects who are convicted of capital murder face either the death penalty or life in prison with no possibility of parole.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
