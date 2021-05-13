I-59 exit 97 temporarily closes
Two bystanders on Flora Avenue sprung into action when they witnessed an 18-wheeler roll off the road and flip on Interstate 59.
Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, from Flora Avenue Jarrett McCann, Franky Evans and Ashley Evans heard a loud noise from Interstate 59 near Exit 97 for Waynesboro Chantilly Street. From their street, they had a clear view of what was to happen next. An 18-wheeler slid off the road, began to flip over and headed into the grass toward a home on Flora Avenue.
There was no time to think, they just had to help the person driving the 18-wheeler McCann said.
“We would want someone to help us if something like that happened to us,” McCann.
So they ran over to help the driver while Ashley called 911. Soon firefighters and police officials arrived.
“We ran down there and started to break the glass to try to help the guy out,” McCann said. “The police, firefighters and ambulance came and helped him.”
Franky said once the Laurel Fire Department arrived, a firefighter was able to extricate the man from the vehicle.
Ashley said she saw the whole wreck, and when the 18-wheeler hit the embankment, the trailer flipped as well.
“So it was just a moment of flipping and it slid down near the house,” Ashley said.
Officers on the scene said the 18-wheeler was just feet away from hitting a house on Flora Avenue. At the time of the incident, officers were unaware of what the driver was hauling, but determined there was no leak or danger to the community at this time. The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Jones County Emergency Operations Center, Laurel Police Department, Laurel Fire Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.
The northbound I-59 Exit 97 for Waynesboro Chantilly Street is temporarily closed while the scene is cleared. At this time, the wreck remains under investigation. Investigators believe the wreck could have been caused by a medical emergency but continue to investigate the cause.
This story may be updated.
