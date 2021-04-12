Two adults and two children escaped injury when the SUV they were in overturned in a crash at Trace Road and Highway 15 North on Friday. One of the children was an infant, but all occupants had what were described as minor injuries and they declined transport after being checked at the scene by EMServ ambulance medics and volunteer first-responders from Shady Grove, Sharon and Powers. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which was investigating the accident. No other information was available. (Photo by JCSD)
